Letterston Memorial Hall is welcoming veteran Welsh country music duo, John ac Alun this Friday, June 23.
The well-known duo who perform on S4C and BBC Cymru also host their own Radio Cymru show on Sunday evenings and have starred in four series of their own television show.
They have released eight albums in Welsh and one in English. They recorded their first album in 1991 on the SAIN label and received a gold disc in 1992 after selling 12,000 copies.
Most of their songs are written by the duo themselves but some have been written by Welsh poets and novelists such as the late Eirug Wyn.
The well-known duo will be at Letterston Memorial Hall on Friday 23rd June, along with compere Rev Geoffrey Eynon.
The bi-lingual concert has been enabled by the Arts Council of Wales Night Out scheme, which enables professional artists to perform in rural communities, together with support from Pembrokeshire County Council.
Tickets can be purchased from Letterston village shops, Naturals in Fishguard or contact Babs 07875 217699, email: info@LetterstonMemorialHall.co.uk. Disabled facilities are available.
