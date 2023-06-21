Anne Kerr and Theresa Pateman’s joint exhibition – Convergence – Prints and Paintings – will be on display in the Joanna Field Gallery at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven.

The art is based on Pembrokeshire’s coast and beaches.

Anne paints in her studio from memory, capturing the essence of what makes the county unique. She said: “My response to painting the landscapes has developed over many years since graduating from Derby University in 2001 where I studied art therapies.

“By using different materials intuitively to convey an idea, this involved manipulating and exploring the pictorial space just like the process of exploring the initial landscape.”

Theresa works from a studio in Haverfordwest on trips to the county after studying art at Thurrock and Coventry School of Art and Design. She has worked as a freelance illustrator using linocut and monoprint. She teaches printmaking at Hampstead School of Art.

Convergence – Prints and Paintings is available to be viewed at the Torch Theatre’s Joanna Field Gallery between July 5 and July 28.