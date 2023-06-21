The council has asked residents to consider the impact on neighbours when planning a bonfire.

A spokesperson said there has been an increase in complaints over smoke and smells from bonfires during this spell of warm weather.

Cabinet member for resident’s services, Cllr Rhys Sinnett, said: “We have enjoyed some good weather over recent weeks but unfortunately also an increase in complaints about bonfires.

“We are asking residents to please inform their neighbours if you are going to have a bonfire to avoid issues situations such as smoke affecting washing out to dry.

“Obviously during the warmer weather people are more likely to be enjoying their gardens and outside space and a little communication could help prevent issues from coming up.

“Please also consider the risk of starting wildfires when lighting bonfires and do what you can to mitigate that risk.

“This is always important but even more so considering the extremely dry weather we are experiencing.”

Advice issued for when planning a bonfire includes:

Inform neighbours;

Only burn dry material;

Never burn household rubbish, rubber tyres or anything containing plastic, foam or paint;

Never use engine oil, meths or petrol to light or encourage the fire;

Think about the weather conditions – smoke hangs in the air on damp days and smoke can be blown far and wide on windy days;

Never leave a fire unattended.

The council advise grass and tree cuttings can be composted, and wood waste can be shredded to make it suitable for composting or mulching, rather than burning.

The council also operates a fortnightly subscription garden waste service between March and the end of November, and more information is available at pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-collections/garden-waste-collections

More information on bonfires is available at: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/public-health/bonfires