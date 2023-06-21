And this week, the Country Living Group's meticulous selection process has earned the company the title ‘Best Luxury Real Estate Agency of the Year’ in the Prestige Awards 2023.

The accolade comes just three years after the company was established in July 2020 by Pembrokeshire native, James Skudder.

“We're absolutely over the moon," James told the Western Telegraph following the company's latest success.

“When we first launched Country Living Group we never knew where the journey would take us.

“But three years on, being recognised in this way for all our dedication and efforts, is such an unbelievable feeling and one that makes us feel extremely proud.”

What makes the Country Living Group’s achievement even more pronounced is the fact that the company was approached directly by Prestige Awards for the nomination.

The Best Luxury Real Estate Agency award was made in recognition of small, medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.

All shortlisted companies were asked to provide evidence of their work as well as positive feedback from clients, information on previous accreditation and recognition as well as highlighting the most outstanding parts of their businesses.

And needless to say, The County Living Group emerged as outright winners.

James puts a lot of his company’s success to his natural knowledge and appreciation of the county in which he grew up.

"Being born and bred here is definitely a big advocate of showcasing our beautiful county,” said the man who was educated at Mary Immaculate primary school and Sir Thomas Picton secondary school, both in Haverfordwest.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have grown up in Pembrokeshire and now to be able to live in such an iconic and beautiful county. And this passion is something that’s very easy for me to convey to anyone considering moving here.

James Skudder on location in Pembrokeshire (Image: Behind The Lens)

“Now that we're operating in the upper quartile of the property market, our main element is to gain inspiration by the lifestyle that the opportunity presents.

“The lifestyle of a home is so important in that decision-making process when searching for a home, so it’s imperative that I have to be inspired by the property to make sure that I can then fully immerse myself in representing not just my clients’ most treasured asset, but also the lifestyle that it’s going to offer to the next person.”