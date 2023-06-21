Bleddyn Gibbs is among six Welsh athletes competing as part of Team GB, and has equalled his personal best in all three categories, lifting 140kg in the squat, 75kg in the bench and 150kg in deadlift.

The world’s largest inclusive sporting event, the Special Olympics takes place every four years and kicked off on 17 June.

The 18 year-old has followed in his father Steffan's footsteps by taking up weightlifting, and both came to disability-inclusive club Strength Academy Wales in Haverfordwest four years ago.

They credit the inclusiveness of the gym and coach Simon Roach, a former Commonwealth athlete and trainer, with helping with his and other disabled athletes' development.

Simon said of Bleddyn, who has Down's syndrome and is a pupil at Portfield School in Haverfordwest: "When he started competing coming out of Covid, that gave him a real spur, lots of motivation.

"He has been working from one competition to the next, and since being selected for the GB team he's really upped his training commitment and his performance level."

His performance at the Special Olympics was watched live by pupils and staff at Portfield School.

As well as powerlifting, Bleddyn is also the captain of the Pembrokeshire Vikings Mixed ability rugby.

Bleddyn Gibbs pictured at the Special Olympics (Image: Strength Academy Wales)

The proud claim of the Special Olympics World Summer Games is that it is the biggest sporting event in the world this year, with 7,000 competitors from nearly 200 countries who are taking part in 26 sports this week.

Before leaving for Berlin First Minister Mark Drakeford wished them “every success” during an event at the Senedd.