Representing Team GB, Bleddyn Gibbs equalled his personal best in all three categories, lifting 140kg in the squat, 75kg in the bench and 150kg in deadlift.

The world’s largest inclusive sporting event, the Special Olympics, takes place every four years and kicked off on 17 June.

The 18 year-old has followed in his father Steffan's footsteps by taking up weightlifting, and both came to disability-inclusive club Strength Academy Wales (SAW) four years ago.

They credit the inclusiveness of the gym and coach Simon Roach, a former Commonwealth athlete and trainer, with helping with his and other disabled athletes' development.

"The encouragement and enthusiasm that Bleddyn has had from the team at SAW has been fantastic, as competitive sports can often create quite an intimidating environment," said Bleddyn's father, Steff.

"But it's definitely created his desire to train and continue competiting to this very high level.

"And today's performance was most definitely equal to his personal best.

"This was his first major international event, but the support he got from the audience and the atmosphere was incredible."

This was endorsed by trainer Simon Roach.

"When Bleddyn started competing as we came out of Covid, that gave him a real spur and lots of motivation," he said.

"He's been working from one competition to the next, and since being selected for the GB team he's really upped his training commitment and his performance level."

Bleddyn's performance at the Special Olympics was watched live by pupils and staff at Portfield School, where Bleddyn is a student.

Meanwhile the Special Olympics star is preparing for his next challenge following his arrival back in Wales.

"We fly back on Monday and on Tuesday he'll be heading off to Carmarthenshire to do his his Duke of Edinburgh gold," said Simon.

Bleddyn will then bid farewell to Portfield to embark on the next stage of his education at Pembrokeshire College.

As well as powerlifting, Bleddyn is also the captain of the Pembrokeshire Vikings Mixed ability rugby.

Bleddyn Gibbs pictured at the Special Olympics (Image: Strength Academy Wales)

The proud claim of the Special Olympics World Summer Games is that it is the biggest sporting event in the world this year, with 7,000 competitors from nearly 200 countries who are taking part in 26 sports this week.

Before leaving for Berlin First Minister Mark Drakeford wished them “every success” during an event at the Senedd.