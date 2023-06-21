Live

Child airlifted after car and pedestrian crash at Withybush

By Tom Moody

  • Emergency services have been called to a crash involving a car and pedestrians outside Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest.
  • The incident took place shortly before midday, with emergency services still at the scene.

