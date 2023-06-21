The roads are in the area around Pembroke Power Station near Wallaston Cross, Hundleton.

The road closures will come into effect on Saturday, July 15 and will remain in force until work to remove ‘a number of abnormal indivisible loads’ is completed.

The specified roads are:

Unclassified (U6309) road from Pembroke Power Station to its junction with C3101 Pwllcrochan to Wallaston Cross Road.

C3101 Pwllcrochan to Wallaston Cross Road.

Goldborough Road (U6304) near Hundleton from its junction with the C3101 to the Greenlink Convertor Station.

During the closure, vehicular access will be prohibited along the roads as well as non-vehicular traffic such as pedestrians. The restrictions will be implemented on a responsive basis and there are no alternative routes proposed.