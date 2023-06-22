A NUMBER of changes to where people can park and load/unload in Pembrokeshire are being proposed.
Pembrokeshire County Council announced the intention to make a number of changes in the public notice section of the June 21 edition of the Western Telegraph.
The planned changes are as follows:
Haverfordwest
- No waiting at any time on Cartlett south side from the exit from the Station eastwards for a distance of 125 metres. This extends the current restriction by 10 metres.
- No waiting at any time on Fountain Row south side from a point 25 metres east of the junction with Barn Street east for 30 metres. This extends the current restriction by 14 metres to go around turning area.
- A removal of the no waiting at any time restriction on Magdalene Street’s northwest side from a point 105 metres south of the junction with Pembroke Road, south to the end of the cul-de-sac, including the restriction adjacent to the war memorial.
- Limited waiting time of one hour and no return within one hour on Perrots Road southwest side from the east boundary of Number 5 east for 18 metres. This replaces the current goods loading bay.
Neyland
- There will be no waiting at any time on Neyland School exit road west side from the junction with John Street north to the access lane leading to the rear of John Street, a distance of approximately 49 metres.
Pembroke
- There will be no waiting at any time on Holyland Road south east side from a point 20 metres northeast of the centre line of Twopenny Hay Close southwest for 35 metres.
- Twopenny Hay Close both sides from the junction with Holyland Road southeast for 16 metres.
Saundersfoot
- There will be no waiting at any time on The Strand west side from a point 55 metres north of the north boundary of Smugglers Cottage north to the southern gable end of number 1 Monkstone View. This amends the current seasonal restrictions to all-year-round restrictions.
- There will be a two hour limit and no return within one hour between8am and 6pm on the disabled bay on Milford Street north side from a point 12 metres east of the centreline of Regency car park entrance, east for 12.6 metres.
Copies of the draft order can be viewed online at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk. Any objections must be made by July 12 in writing to Darren Thomas, Head of Infrastructure, Pembrokeshire County Council, County Hall, Haverfordwest.
