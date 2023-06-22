The Milford Haven Port Authority has submitted a planning application to Pembrokeshire County Council to carry out emergency stabilisation works and masonry repairs to the east wall of the Western Camber at The Dockyard, Pembroke Dock.

The wall has partially collapsed.

It is a listed building and therefore Listed Building Consent needs to be obtained.

The application states that the proposed works would see the existing limestone blocks replaced with recovered limestone blocks.

Lime mortar like the existing would also be used and the existing masonry core would be replaced with Gunite cementatious spray to allow fixing of falling existing masonry and prevent further exposure to tidal erosion prior to rebuilding of core.

The masonry core’s existing lime mortar fixed random rubble core will be replaced by the same materials and the steel rebar wall anchors from the previous repair will be replaced by Cintec stainless steel sock anchors.

A report by Robert Casey Associates, a consulting civil and structural engineering company, states that following a survey last July, the wall is at risk of further collapse.

Pembroke Dock Town Council supports the application.

Full details can be found by visiting www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/planning-applications and searching for the relevant planning reference number 22/1016/LB.

Anyone wishing to make a representation on the application can do so by the above link or by writing to Director of Community Services, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.

If making a representation by the latter option, the reference for the planning application must be included.

Responses must be received by July 12.