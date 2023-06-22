Alan James ai Feibion CYF has submitted a planning application to Pembrokeshire County Council to carry out the removal of an element of slate waste from the site of Gilfach Quarry near Efailwen.

The application states that the removal of the secondary waste will be from the now vacant 0.85-hectare site. The application states that no new excavation will take place.

A supporting statement says that slate waste from the quarry has been deposited in the western area of the site, with much of it in a band alongside the river and along and beside the tracks throughout the site, leaving the site as a whole sparsely vegetated, particularly in the upper parts of the slopes.

If approved, the extraction of the existing material will be done from the eastern side, with the material being drawn away from the waterway side and onto a lower bench or working area. The material will then be loaded onto vehicles to transport away from the site.

Full details can be found by visiting www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/planning-applications and searching for the relevant planning reference number 22/1195/PA.

Anyone wishing to make a representation on the application can do so by the above link or by writing to Director of Community Services, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.

If making a representation by the latter option, the reference for the planning application must be included. Responses must be received by July 12.