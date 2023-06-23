The road is in Goodwick and will be closed from Monday, July 10 and will last for around nine days to allow for telecom installation works to be carried out.

The specified road is:

Unclassified (U2107) road known as Nantyffynnon, Goodwick, from the junction with Goodwick Hill, west to the end of the public highway.

During the closure, vehicular access will be prohibited along the road, which is a no-through road. Access will be maintained for property access but there will be long delays. Pedestrian access will be maintained.