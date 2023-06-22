PEMBROKESHIRE is full of beautiful countryside, interesting buildings and stunning scenery.

Members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club are regularly capturing stunning pictures from all across the county, whether its of animals, landmarks, buildings or the natural environment.

Here are a few of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Duck having a scratch at Mill Pond, Pembroke.Duck having a scratch at Mill Pond, Pembroke. (Image: Elaine Costello (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Sunset in Broad Haven.Sunset in Broad Haven. (Image: JoJo Jago (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Picton Castle.Picton Castle. (Image: Nerys Childs (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: St Davids lifeboat launching for training mission.St Davids lifeboat launching for training mission. (Image: James Williams (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Little Milford woods.Little Milford woods. (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Rose bushRose bush (Image: Linda Powney (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Clouds over Fishguard.Clouds over Fishguard. (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

