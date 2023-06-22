The changes will see the rate for up to one hour increase from £1 to £1.50, two hours to £3, a new up to four hours rate of £4.50, and the day rate increase from £5 to £6, and a coach all-day rate remains the same at £8.

Very short stays of up to 30 minutes remain free.

At the June meeting of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority members backed the in-principle recommendations to make the increases for the 2024-25 season, in line with similar changes at coastal sites run by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Members also agreed to begin the process of amending the current car park charging order and agreed to an annual review of car park charges and a three-yearly review of pricing structure.

A report for members stated the decision to increase charges was discussed by a National Park Task and Finish Group, and would remain seasonal.

“The group discussed charging out of season, but it was agreed that the cost benefit of monitoring this and collecting payment did not make financial sense.

“It was also felt that the ‘free’ provision encouraged out of season tourism, supporting local businesses as well as offering a gesture of ‘good will’ for communities.”

At the meeting, Councillor Simon Hancock said the ere was “a great deal of sense in having a common tariff” with Pembrokeshire County Council, but warned raising tariffs could harm accessibility to the areas served by car parks.

The changes cover single ticket usage of the car parks; at the December meeting of the National Park Authority, a recommendation to double the price of season tickets was approved.

The previous season ticket prices were £25 for a single nominated car park and £70 for all National Park car parks; now increased to £50 and £140 respectively.