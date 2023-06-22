HERE are some of the speeding drivers from Pembrokeshire or who were caught speeding on Pembrokeshire roads.
Lois Elizabeth Thomas, 27, of Clarbeston Road, was found guilty of speeding by Cardiff Magistrates Court on June 13.
She was caught on December 4 doing 38mph in a Renault Clio on Cowbridge Road West where the limit is 30mph.
She was fined £220, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
Rachel Louise Elsie Willoughby-Crisp, 22, of Three Meadows, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of speeding by Cardiff Magistrates Court on June 13.
She was caught on December 4 doing 57mph in a Ford Focus on the M4 in Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.
She was fined £220, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.
Dennis George John Williams, 72, of Sundorne Crescent, Shrewsbury, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 14.
He was caught on September 27 doing 47mph in a BMW X5 on the A477 Llanteg, Pembrokeshire, where the limit is 40mph.
He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending and ordered to pay £40 fine, £16 surcharge and £110 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here