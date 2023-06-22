Lois Elizabeth Thomas, 27, of Clarbeston Road, was found guilty of speeding by Cardiff Magistrates Court on June 13.

She was caught on December 4 doing 38mph in a Renault Clio on Cowbridge Road West where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £220, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Rachel Louise Elsie Willoughby-Crisp, 22, of Three Meadows, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of speeding by Cardiff Magistrates Court on June 13.

She was caught on December 4 doing 57mph in a Ford Focus on the M4 in Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.

She was fined £220, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Dennis George John Williams, 72, of Sundorne Crescent, Shrewsbury, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on June 14.

He was caught on September 27 doing 47mph in a BMW X5 on the A477 Llanteg, Pembrokeshire, where the limit is 40mph.

He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending and ordered to pay £40 fine, £16 surcharge and £110 costs.