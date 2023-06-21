Emergency services were called to the incident at around 11.50am on Wednesday, June 21 following reports of a crash.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said ambulance crews already at the hospital took two patients into the Emergency Department. One described by police as an 'infant' was airlifted to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Emergency services were outside Withybush Hospital for several hours. (Image: Newsquest)

Dyfed-Powys Police said a total of four people were taken to hospital, including the infant, a pedestrian, the driver of the vehicle, and a passenger.

Police remained outside the hospital throughout the afternoon as investigations continued in to the incident.

Andrew Burns, hospital director at Withybush Hospital said: “A traffic incident occurred at lunchtime today on the grounds of Withybush Hospital and Dyfed Powys Police are in attendance.

“Appropriate medical care is being given to those who were injured in the incident and we kindly ask people not to contact the hospital for more information at this time.

An extensively damaged car at the scene of the incident outside Withybush Hospital. (Image: Newsquest)

“Services continue to operate as normal at Withybush Hospital today (Wednesday, June 21). If you are attending for an outpatient appointment, you may experience some delay in parking while investigations are underway but this is expected to return to normal in due course.

“Please ensure you access the healthcare service most appropriate to your need as we are experiencing some additional pressure on our urgent and emergency care services at this time.

“Please, only attend A&E if you have a life-threatening illness or serious injury.

"To ensure that we can treat patients appropriately, we urge you to choose your healthcare services very carefully, so that we are only seeing people with urgent or emergency care needs in A&E.”

More information about alternative services can be found at: hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/urgent-and-out-of-hours.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a car and pedestrians. (Image: Newsquest)

Dyfed-Powys Police have appealed for any information which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help should report it to the police.

The police can be contacted either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

When reporting any information about this incident, please quote the reference: DP-20230621-173.