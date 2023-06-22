Young people are reported to have been congregating in New Street and the CK’s car park, allegedly 'smoking drugs', 'urinating in the bus stop' and 'littering the area'.

Local residents say the youths remain on the streets into the early hours of the morning, sometimes not leaving until after 3am.

Numerous calls have been made to Dyfed-Powys Police via 101, however residents have yet to see officers carry out night-time patrols.

“I have requested neighbourhood patrols, but the police haven't been able to say whether or not this will be able to take place,” said one concerned resident.

“To be honest, it sounds like they’re massively under-resourced.”

Earlier in the week another St Davids resident claimed to have seen a group of teenagers vandalising the parking machine located in the CK's supermarket car park.

“They were out in force, beating the parking machine with a massive branch,” she said.

“I told them to stop at around 10.30pm, and they just told me to f*** off. They then acquired a public toilet-sized loo roll, unravelled it down the road, and disappeared.

“I was woken again around 2.20am by more loud noise and banging that was going on down the entire street.

“I logged a few calls with 101 but Haverfordwest police say it’s too far for them to come in case the kids leave before they get there.”

Many elderly residents live in the worst affected areas, with the result that they are becoming increasingly concerned for their own safety.

“These people are understandably becoming increasingly disturbed by the noise, and increasingly nervous about what’s going on down there," said one resident.

“On Wednesday morning several people contacted me to say what an awful state the car park was in, with rubbish and broken glass strewn everywhere.”

Anyone affected by anti-social behaviour is asked to report it to police by calling 101.

“This behaviour has now reached another level and the people living around this area are so tired of it," commented a local resident.

"So the more people who report it to the police, the better our chances are of getting the problem resolved. These teenagers are absolute weapons.”

Dyfed-Powys Police has been asked to comment on the situation.