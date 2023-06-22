AMAZING photos from the Waverley show a Dutch Royal Navy submarine on the water.
On June 18, one of our sister titles reported a submarine had been spotted in the channel just off Penarth Pier.
Amazing shots taken by Richie Paines showed the sub stealthily making its way through the waters of the Bristol Channel.
Now, new shots have emerged which show the Walrus-class submarine lurking round the famous Waverley – the last sea-going paddle steamer in the world.
Two worlds collided as the history of the Waverley, launched in 1946, came within hundreds of the HNLMS Zeeleeuw – one of the Dutch Royal Navy’s most advanced subs, coming in at a cool £200 million a unit.
The extraordinary photos were taken by Vicky Lemon-Heigh during a cruise on the Waverley from Penarth to Ilfracombe.
Ms Lemon-Heigh said excitement hit fever pitch on the ship when the sub was spotted.
“As we sailed past the end of the Porthcawl coastline the passengers began to notice action on the water,” said Ms Lemon-Heigh.
“First I saw the A900 (submarine support vessel) from the top deck on the starboard side and then the captain on the Waverley gave an announcement to say the submarine was on the port side.
“It was a huge buzz of excitement for all the passengers.”
Ms Lemon-Heigh said the spotting of the sub was an extra surprise in what was a special day for the family.
Ms Lemon-Heigh added: “It was a special day as my mum was going to finally say goodbye to her life partner by spreading his ashes from the back of the Waverley on our way back from Ilfracombe.”
The HNLMS Zeeleeuw is a Walrus-class submarine currently in operation in the Royal Netherlands Navy.
It’s usually armed with torpedoes and mines and can reach depths of 1000ft.
