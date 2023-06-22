Fire crews were called to an incident in Monkton at 8.07pm on June 21.

Long Mains was closed to traffic as crews from Pembroke Dock, Tenby and Milford Haven dealt with the blaze.

Four apartments were on fire, and a fire service spokesperson confirmed that all occupants were out of the building before they arrived.

"Crews utilised eight breathing apparatus sets, one 10.5m ladder, two hose reel jets, one main jet and two thermal imaging cameras," he said.

"All occupants were out of the property prior to the arrival of the crews.

"The Local Authority and National Grid were also in attendance, and proceeded to secure some of the apartments".

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service left the scene at 10.53pm.