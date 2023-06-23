Keen crafters are getting excited by a cupboard full of useful materials and equipment which has been set up by The Tenby Project CIC.
The Tenby Scrapstore in a Cupboard is located in Augustus Place Community Hall and is available for people to either donate or take craft materials and equipment.
The cupboard is packed with interesting things, said Tenby's community engagement officer, Anne Draper.
She explained: "The idea is that sometimes we have craft materials that we no longer wish to use, and it is hard to find a new home for them. Also, sometimes things which are ‘scrap’ to one person or business, would be very useful for someone else.
"So if you are a crafter, or part of a group that does craft activities, please come along to Augustus Place Community Hall on a Monday morning, or whenever you are there for another group.
"Let’s join the sustainable, circular economy and have fun crafting at the same time!"
