MC Tony Key introduced the choir and its repertoire that covered Welsh items such as Rachie, O Gymru and Deus Salutis alongside old favourites Shenandoah, Let it be Me and African Prayer.

The choir also performed its first public rendition of The Beach Boys famous God Only Knows.

Corey, a former Greenhill School pupil, was making a nostalgic and poignant return to the place where he first performed with the choir as a schoolboy. He expressed his gratitude to all the current members of the choir’s music team - Paul Rapi, musical director, accompanist Jill Williams and assistant musical director Miranda Morgan.

Paul was Corey's music teacher at Greenhill School had always encouraged him - once saying: "It is time you took your trumpet playing seriously, my boy!”.

Jill often played for Corey during his early years of performing and Miranda accompanied Corey during his playing of Gershwin's Someone to Watch over Me; Virtuosity by Kenny Baker and the traditional Irish air Believe Me If All Those Endearing Young Charms.

Special guest Celyn Cartwright delighted the audience with her wonderful voice, with songs that included Never Enough from the Greatest Showman.

There were presentations to Celyn and Corey from the choir. (Image: Tenby Male Choir)

Together, Celyn and Corey performed a special arrangement of Calon Lân to the tune of The Rose. There will be an opportunity to see Celyn again when she performs with Ordio at the forthcoming SaundersFest.

The choir thanked The Stone Crab for the gift of a meal for two as top prize for the concert ticket draw and also the Harbwr Bar, Princes Gate Natural Mineral Water and Templeton Beer, Wine & Spirit Co Ltd for their contributions.

There was also special mention for all the choir support team, Regency Hall staff and to Jez Holden for the stage lighting choreography, who all helped to provide a wonderfully enjoyable and entertaining evening.

Tenby Male Choir will next be perfroming at St Mary’s Church, Tenby on Thursday June 29.