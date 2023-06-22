Christopher Marsh was seen driving a grey car into the car park soon after 5.30pm on June 19.

His ex-partner had parked her own vehicle there a short while previously in order to go for a walk. When she returned to her car, she glanced sideways and saw Marsh.

“He side-eyed her as he drove by,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“This was more than a coincidence.”

Ms Rivers went on to say that three days previously, Marsh had appeared before magistrates on stalking and harassment charges.

The matter was adjourned for trial and the defendant was granted conditional bail, one of the conditions being that he has no direct nor indirect contact with the victim pending the trial.

“Yet he was attending that area having been in court just three days prior,” said Ms Rivers.

“The victim feels anxious and had decided to park in Penally train station as there were a of people around. She feels as if there will be no end to the situation.”

Marsh, 46, of Grove Court, St Florence, pleaded guilty to breaching a bail condition.

He was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd who told magistrates that his client had been to Penally Beach on the day in question.

“Maybe he was silly to go there,” he said.

After considering the facts, magistrates agreed to amend Marsh’s bail conditions.

As well as residing in his home address, not contacting the victim and being electronically tagged daily between 7pm and 7am, he must not enter Penally, Tenby town and Tenby beaches.