Emyr Davies, 33, of Golyg y Castell, Cardigan, was jailed by Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on June 14 for two offences.

He admitted a charge of failing to surrender to custody on June 14.

The charge related to May 3 when he failed to surrender to Haverfordwest Magistrates Court for a trial, breaching his conditional bail.

The trial was for a charge of assault which he denied. The charge related to June 26, 2022, when he allegedly assaulted a woman in Haverfordwest by beating.

He was found guilty of this offence in his absence on May 3.

He was jailed for a total of 26 weeks across the two charges due to a flagrant disregard for court orders and because the unprovoked attack was of a serious nature, as well as a disregard for people and their property.

He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation and £650 costs.

He was made subject of a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim of the assault, going within 100 metres of her property and posting about her on social media or the internet.