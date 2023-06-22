Rhys Trott told his girlfriend of just two weeks “Don’t test me” before he issued the chilling warning, Swansea Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Georgia Donohue said the pair had been drinking together on March 31, and Trott also took cocaine. They had an argument in the early hours of the following day, and the complainant wanted to go for a walk.

Trott would only allow her to go if he came too, and they left together at around 6am and sat on a bench at a bus stop.

“Without warning, he pushed her off the bench,” Ms Donohue said. “While she was on the floor, he kicked her on the buttocks.”

He then told her: “Don’t test me, I’m really wound up right now. You’re lucky – I could do a lot more.”

He then apologised and started crying, before saying he was going to kill himself.

The complainant reported that Trott “pressured her to have sex” when they returned home, and “became angry when she refused”.

The complainant got to the office in the building and reported the assault, and they called the police.

“During the two week relationship, he stopped her from seeing and talking to her friends and isolated her,” Ms Donohue said.

Trott also questioned her over wearing make-up, saying she “only wore it to attract other men”. He barred her from talking to other men living in her building, going to the shops by herself, or, when out, even talking to staff.

The court heard that Trott, now 21, of Vicary Crescent in Milford Haven, would also threaten suicide if he felt the complainant was not supporting him enough or if she left him.

A few days earlier, on March 27, the couple had visited Trott’s family in Haverfordwest, but left after Trott got into an argument with his brother.

As he walked down the street, he kicked a wing mirror off a car.

Trott and his partner went to a pub to “cool off”. Trott asked her to move with him to Tenby, but when she declined, Trott “became visibly annoyed with her, grabbed her mobile phone and threw it on to the floor, where it broke”, Ms Donohue said.

Trott left the pub, and later was seen kicking a sign belonging to the Block and Barrel pub – causing £380-worth of damage.

He was arrested in Haverfordwest that evening, and when asked about his partner, admitted to smashing her phone.

Jon Tarrant, defending, said Trott’s offending was as a result of him lapsing in to drug and alcohol issues.

He said “the cloud of drugs and alcohol was lifted” following Trott’s time in prison.

Trott, formerly of Vine Road in Johnston, had been sentenced on June 1 for these offences, though this was rescinded after it emerged he was due to be sentenced for another offence – common assault – at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

He was handed a 12-month conditional discharge for that offence – dated June 6 last year.

It emerged he was on bail while this offence was investigated while at the time of his offending in March.

The judge, Recorder Richard Kember, made Trott the subject of a two-year community order, as part of which he must complete the Better Building Relationships programme, an accredited behavioural change programme, 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and a 120-day alcohol abstinence monitoring and risk programme.

He was ordered to pay £220 in compensation to the owner of the car, and was made the subject of a two-year restraining order granted to his former partner.