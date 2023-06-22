David Ejimofor, 15, died after an incident at Aberavon beach, near Port Talbot, on Monday, June 19.

He was described as a beloved, well-behaved, God-faring boy with an infectious smile and caring nature who had an unwavering passion for sports.

The family of David spoke of the “immense grief” brought on by the death.

A statement issued by his family said: “It is with heavy hearts and immense grief that we announce the sudden death of our beloved David Ejimofor, a son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend.

“Our beloved David, a vibrant and promising young boy aged 15, tragically lost his life in a drowning accident at Aberavon beach.

“He is a well-behaved and God-fearing young boy with an unwavering passion for sports and health.

“He was always striving to be the best version of himself. He has an infectious smile, caring nature, and boundless enthusiasm. He touched the lives of many.

“This heart-breaking incident has left us devastated. As described by locals, 'he is a ray of sunshine to all of us'.

“David's dreams of a bright future were cut short, but his memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.”

David was described as a ray of sunshine (Image: South Wales Police)

The family say they welcome the police investigation into David’s death, saying they do not want a tragedy like this to happen to anyone else.

The statement went on: “We welcome the police investigation into this unfortunate incident and await a thorough report.

“This is not something we would want anyone else to have to suffer. It is for this reason we are using our dear David’s life as a beacon for change. Thank you for your support, love, and prayers.”

At the time of the incident, chief Inspector Richard Haines, of South Wales Police, said: "Shortly before 7.10pm, officers were called to a report of a boy in the sea at Aberavon Beach, in Port Talbot.

"We attended with a number of other emergency services.

"A 15-year-old boy was located and despite the best efforts of members of the public and emergency services he sadly passed away."