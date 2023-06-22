Emergency services were called to an incident outside the hospital in Haverfordwest at around 11.50am on Wednesday, June 21.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed a pedestrian, the driver and a pedestrian were taken inside the hospital for treatment, while an infant was airlifted to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

A spokesperson for the force said the infant currently remains in a critical condition, and their parents were driven to the hospital by specially trained officers, who are also providing support.

“The driver of the car suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital and two other people who were taken to hospital have since been discharged,” the spokesperson said.

Police were called to the incident outside Withybush Hospital. (Image: Newsquest)

Hywel Dda University Health Board issued a statement on at 6.45pm on Wednesday confirming the scene had been cleared.

“We would like to thank everyone for their co-operation while the situation was managed. All services and access to the hospital site have returned to normal,” a spokesperson said.

Police officers remained at the scene until 5.30pm as investigations were carried out.

Dyfed-Powys Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward to aid the investigation.

An extensively damaged car at the scene of the incident outside Withybush Hospital. (Image: Newsquest)

“Dyfed-Powys Police officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a collision involving a car and pedestrians outside Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest at approximately 11.50am yesterday (Wednesday, June 21),” a spokesperson said.

“We fully understand that incidents of this nature can be extremely unnerving and upsetting for members of the community and we would like to provide reassurance that our local neighbourhood teams will be assessing the community impact with relevant support being made available in the coming days and weeks.”

The police can be contacted either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

When reporting any information about this incident, please quote the reference: DP-20230621-173.