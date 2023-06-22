The American pop star – known for her songs including Anti-Hero, Shake It Off and Blank Space – also revealed she would be coming to Cardiff as part of her UK tour.

Swift will perform one show at Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on June 18, 2024.

Swift made the announcement last night on social media.

In the post, she said: "EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY.

"I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!"

Swift’s last UK tour in 2018 – Reputation – sold out all 53 dates with more than 2 million tickets sold, earning the singer an estimated £280 million.

How to register for Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets

Fans will have to register for access to ticket sales on Taylor Swift’s official website or through Ticketmaster.

People in the UK have until Thursday, June 22 at 11.59pm to register.

We have some BIG news! @taylorswift13 | The Eras Tour is coming to Principality Stadium on 18 June 2024.



Register NOW for your opportunity to access the ticket on-sale at https://t.co/14tKSbPETK.



Registration will close on Thursday 22 June at 11:59pm. #CardiffTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/rdJFmF5DED — Principality Stadium (@principalitysta) June 20, 2023

Those who pre-ordered Swift's Midnights album will qualify for pre-sale access to tickets to her UK shows.

When do tickets for Taylor Swift's Cardiff show go on sale?





As mentioned previously, people will have to register for access to the tickets.

You’ll then be contacted on July 5 by Ticketmaster letting you know whether you’ve received an 'on-sale code' or been placed on a waiting list.

According to Ticketmaster, tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff will then go on sale at 2pm on July 20, 2023.

Tickets for Swifts's other UK shows will also go on sale in July.

Experts share their tips on how to secure Tayor Swift tickets

Ticketing experts SeatPick shared their six tips to help you secure a ticket to see Taylor Swift in the UK next year:

Ensure you register for tickets

Check all relevant pre-sales

Ensure you have a Ticketmaster account

Never refresh the page

Don’t panic if tickets sell out straight away

Only purchase from sellers you know and trust

Taylor Swift Eras Tour UK dates

Taylor Swift has so far announced multiple dates in the UK and Ireland for 2024 - they are:

Edinburgh – BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 7 and 8, 2024

Liverpool – Anfield Stadium on June 14 and 15, 2024

Cardiff – Principality Stadium on June 18, 2024

London – Wembley Stadium on June 21/22 and August 16/17, 2024

Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium on June 28 and 29, 2024

You can register for tickets to Taylor Swift Eras Tour in the UK via her official website or through Ticketmaster.