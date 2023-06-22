As a result, hundreds of children and their families could be denied crucial respite time throughout the summer holidays.

This includes six-year-old Jenson Schroeder, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and autism and is a pupil at Portfield School, Haverfordwest.

“If these projects cease to function, the implications they will have on Jenson as well as on us, will be considerable,” his mother, Chloe Smith, told the Western Telegraph.

“The clubs give Jenson an opportunity to socialize with other children who are similar to him but also, because routine is so important to him, he looks forward so much to seeing the familiar faces and being in a familiar place.”

Chloe has been attempting to gain confirmation from Pembrokeshire County Council that the clubs will both continue throughout the summer holidays.

“But we’re getting a complete lack of information,” she said.

“We’ve been told there are massive staffing issues in both clubs with the result that they’ll probably be unable to continue.

"But if this happens, it’s going to have serious implications for so many families throughout the county.”

Play Inc. is a Saturday morning youth club for children aged between five and 18 who have special needs.

It currently meets on alternative Saturdays in Portfield School, Haverfordwest, and the Pembroke Dock Community Club between 10am and midday.

Tots2Teens club is a summer holiday club that offers respite for parent and carers between 9am and 3pm.

Also affected is Holly House which provides respite overnight and weekend stays for children with special needs between the ages of eight and 19. Holly House has remained closed since January 2023 as a result of it being currently under review.

But Chloe and countless other parents throughout the county fear that their needs are being overlooked.

“Play Inc. provides so many of us parents and guardians with that crucial time to do our shopping done and anything else tht it's difficult to do with a child who needs one-to-one care,” she said. “It’s only for two hours, but those two hours are so important.

“If you’re a working parent like myself, it’s so difficult to plan the weeks and months ahead because we just don’t know what’s going to be happening with the Trinity Project.

"I’ve already had to restructure my working hours to care for Jenson, but the cost of specialist one-to-one care for just five hours comes to £90 which is obviously far too expensive to do on a regular basis.

"I know that so many parents at Portfield School at going to struggle without the care that the Trinity Project has been providing. I just wish we could be told directly what lies ahead.”

Meanwhile Pembrokeshire County Council’s head of service, Darren Mutter has confirmed that he is in ‘direct contact’ with families concerning the future of Holly House.

“We are working very hard to get the unit open as soon as possible, recognising how vital that service is to families and young people,” confirmed a county council spokesperson.

Pembrokeshire County Council has declined to comment on the Trinity Project’s Play Inc and the Tots2teens clubs.