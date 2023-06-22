But police officers had already received a call from a member of the public reporting that there had been a single vehicle collision at Hodgeston at around 7.15am on the morning of June 4.

As a result, officers arrived at the scene and carried out a roadside breath test on Mark Powell, which proved positive.

“They saw the Mitsubishi L200 embedded in a stone wall,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“They then saw a flatbed recovery vehicle pull up and the defendant get out.”

Ms River said that Powell, 38, confirmed he had been the driver of the Mitsubishi and had left the scene to retrieve the damaged car with his flatbed.

He also informed officers that he had drunk alcohol some four hours previously.

Intoximeter tests carried out in the police custody suite confirmed that Powell had 75 mcg of alcohol in his system. The prescribed legal limit is 35.

Powell, of Jameston, near Tenby, pleaded guilty to two charges of drink driving, involving both the Mitsubishi car and the recovery vehicle.

He was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“This is an unusual case,” he said.

“The first vehicle had been left in a difficult position in the road and the defendant thought the best thing was to move it out of the way as quickly as possible.

He actually tried to help, but unfortunately for him he was over the limit.”

Mr Kelleher added that Powell is employed as a recovery driver and an on-site plant machinery operator.

He was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £400. He must also pay a £160 court surcharge and £85 costs.