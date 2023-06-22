Dyfed-Powys Police were called following reports that a number of items had been stolen from a horsebox in the Stepaside area.

It is believed the burglary took place between 1pm on Sunday, June 18 and 6am on Monday, June 19.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.

They can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

When reporting information about this incident, quote reference number 23000544672.