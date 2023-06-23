This is the harsh question being asked by Haverfordwest sheriff Arthur Brooker.

Cllr Brooker, who represents Portfield Ward on Haverfordwest Town Council, is refuting the logistics behind spending some £18m on constructing the new transport interchange after selling the former town library and its adjacent car park in the town centre for a mere £250,000.

“The county council has sold off the old library to Ateb for £250,000, which doesn’t seem much for such a key, prominent area," he said.

"And in the meantime, they’ve knocked down the multi-storey car park on the Riverside Shopping Centre to build the new transport interchange.

"But it seems to me as if they’re just knocking it down and rebuilding the same thing again. Surely a transport interchange should go next to the train station?”

Haverfordwest Sheriff, Arthur Brooker (Image: western telegraph)

Cllr Brooker went on to question the cost of the new development.

“It was meant to cost around £8m but it appears that the overall sum is going to be significantly higher than this.

"My question is, at what point did it seem to Pembrokeshire County Council a good idea to sell off a car park for such a small amount of money, when local people who pay their council taxes were using it on a regular basis and build a new transport interchange at the other end of town?

“They’re bleeding Haverfordwest dry.”

Arthur Brooker is calling on Pembrokeshire County Council to invest more in the town centre in a bid to revive business and enhance the main shopping area.

“We have a High Street that’s in a really sorry state," he said.

"Surely it would be better to spend money on reducing business rates and give rate relief to local businesses so that our high street will be filled up with shops. Because without them, who's going to park in the new car park? Who's going to come to the town?

“Is this corruption? Is it incompetence? Will someone please explain this to me because people are asking me what’s going on and I don’t know what to say to them.”

Cllr Brewer is now calling on Pembrokeshire County Council to stage a public meeting where the implications of the new development can be discussed in detail.

“We need a logical explanation,” he said. “People need to find out what’s going on and this is what the people of Haverfordwest deserve.”

Earlier this year county council chief executive Will Bramble told councillors that submissions had bumped the overall cost of the project from it previous £8.6m calculation to £17.6m.