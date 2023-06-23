David Foster, 68, is aiming to raise £12,000 for the international disaster relief charity ShelterBox.

His goal is to fund 20 of the boxes, full of live-saving supplies, to be sent wherever they are needed in disaster areas and crisis points in the world.

David left Lowestoft – the most easterly point in England– a month ago and on Saturday, June 24, he is due to arrive in St Davids, the most westerly point in Wales.

His lan is to attend the 6pm service at St David’s Cathedral, where amongst those to welcome him will be representatives of Rotary in Pembrokeshire.

David walked between Puncheston and Llandeloy on Thursday. (Image: ShelterBoots)

David, who lives near Evesham, Worcestershire, is a member of Rotary there, and ShelterBox is one of the charities supported by the organisation.

The grandfather-of-three has named his walk ShelterBoots, and will be accompanied in a support vehicle by his wife Gerry, who is also a retired Church of England vicar.

Along the route, he has made overnight stops in his hike tent, Airbnbs, or with friends.

He said at the start of his pilgrimage: “This is a walk I’ve wanted to do for a number of years and what else is being retired for?

David's east-to-west cross-country route. (Image: ShelterBoots)

"Over 50 years ago, as part of my Queen’s Scout expedition, I set out with some friends to walk the 25 highest peaks in Wales. We didn’t make it to the end that time, but I’m so looking forward to revisiting parts of that terrain right through to the west coast.

"Arriving at St David’s Cathedral will also make this walk something of a pilgrimage, a Camino across England and Wales.

""This year it’s 900 years since St Davids became an ‘official’ pilgrim destination, and I will try to live out St David’s teaching - ‘Be joyful; keep the faith; and do the little things …’ - like putting one foot in front of the other, repeat with other foot, continue for five weeks."

David is now on the home stretch of his walk, covering the distance between Puncheston and Llandeloy on Thursday June 22.

You can see his progress and support his challenge on http://shelterboots.uk