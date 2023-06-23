County councillor David Bryan claims the number of vehicles that continue to park directly on pavements has increased dramatically with the result that pedestrians are being left with no option but to walk on the roads.

“The selfish and inconsiderate motorists who continue to block our pavements are causing great distress and danger to so many pedestrians who are trying to reach their destinations safely,” he said.

“But for many people, such as disabled people in wheelchairs, parents pushing babies in pushchairs and the partially-sighted, the challenges are even greater. For these people, moving onto the road is not an option.

"And then again, why should it have to be an option? Footpaths are for pedestrians, and roads are for motor vehicles and bikes.”

Now, in a bid to reduce the number of cars that continue to park on pavements, county councillor David Bryan has launched a campaign to improve pedestrians’ safety levels.

His actions are in line with recent Welsh Government proposals that will allow local authorities to enforce against pavement parking whenever it is causing unnecessary obstructions to pedestrians.

Cllr David Bryan has launched a campaign to counteract pavement parking throughout Pembrokeshire (Image: Western Telegraph)

Currently this power is held by the police, however their parking enforcements are generally being overlooked.

The new legislation will allow local authorities to act against pavement-parking offenders without having to implement traffic regulation orders. Their new powers will also extend to the carriageway.

The new local authority guidance is currently being drawn up by the Welsh government and, following a consultation proceed, it is hoped the changes will start to be rolled out later this year.

A recent survey carried out by Charity Living Streets states that 83 per cent of people in Wales support an outright pavement parking ban.

“Sadly there are still many motorists out there who don’t stop to think of the pedestrians, particularly the more vulnerable ones, when they park,” continued Mr Bryan.

“I’m sure they wouldn’t like to have a death or a serious injury on their conscience as a result of a pedestrian being forced out onto a busy road because of their selfish parking.

"Or perhaps they’d care to put themselves in the place of a disabled person in a mobility scooter who must terminate their journey because the pavement is being blocked by a car.

“I’m receiving more and more calls from people who are faced with obstructions to their perfectly legal right of progress on the pavements and it’s for this reason that I’m starting the campaign.”

Cllr Bryan is now urging anyone who may be affected by a pavement parking issue in Pembrokeshire to contact him, so that he can take the matter up with the local authority.

“Unless changes are made to pavement parking, then accidents are going to happen,” he said.

“All I’m asking is that people think before they park their car on a pavement which puts pedestrians' safety at great risk.”

Cllr Bryan can be contacted via email on Dbryan6642@aol.com