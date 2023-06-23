At a ceremony at County Hall in Haverfordwest, the Armed Forces Flag was raised on Tuesday, and will continue to fly for Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 24.

Serving members of the 14th Signal Regiment based at Cawdor Barracks and children from armed forces families from Haverfordwest High VC School and Prendergast Community School attended the flag raising.

Cllr Simon Hancock, Pembrokeshire council’s member champion for armed forces – who was also in attendance – said: “We are delighted to fly the Armed Forces Flag over County Hall once again.

“Pembrokeshire is a county with a proud military history that continues into the present day.

“Armed Forces Day is a great opportunity to show our support for serving members of the forces, their families, reservists, veterans and cadets.”

As armed forces champion, Cllr Hancock provides a voice for armed forces personnel, veterans and their families to ensure that group is taken into account when council decisions are made.

Pembrokeshire County Council achieved the prestigious Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award in 2022.

The accolade recognises employers who have actively demonstrated their support for the armed forces community through implementing practical policies in the workplace.

You can find out more about Armed Forces Day at armedforcesday.org.uk.