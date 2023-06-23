And as those days turn into weeks and into months, the hunt for Tali the collie – who ran away from his dog-sitter – has intensified.

A finder’s fee is now being offered by Tali’s distraught owner, Naomi Tydeman.

And in addition to the Facebook group, Find Tali – South Pembrokeshire, the national missing and stolen pet group, Muddy Paws Crime, is lending its expertise to raise awareness.

It’s the latest outreach in a massive search which has gone way beyond scouring highways and byways, knocking on doors, social media appeals and the hundreds of ‘missing’ posters featuring pictures of the handsome Tali, with his distinctive split ginger eyebrows.

Farmers, bin men, taxi drivers, postmen and public utility workers are just a handful of those approached by Naomi and a legion of supporters – but there is still no sign of Tali.

Every vet in the UK and Ireland has been mailshotted. Every ‘lost dog’ organisation has been contacted. Naomi has even visited a medium.

It felt like we h ad always belonged to each other, said Naomi, pictured with the missing Tali. (Image: Naomi Tydeman)

“It has been a difficult journey so far, with grief and loss interspersed with hope, which is an incredibly fragile thing,” said Naomi from Saundersfoot, who works out of her studio in Cob Lane, Tenby.

The search has not been helped by false alarms and short-lived hopes and even cruel prank callers barking down Naomi’s phone at night.

As the Western Telegraph reported in April, it was while the award-winning artist was in Spain for work that Tali made off from his dog-sitter near Pembroke, where he had previously stayed perfectly happily.

Naomi had only adopted former farm dog Tali from the Sheepdog/Collie Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Crymych last October.

A portrait of Tali painted by Naomi. (Image: Naomi Tydeman)

“I fell in love with him right away,” said Naomi, a long-time dog owner. "I’d only had him for four months, but he slipped into my heart and life as if we had always belonged to each other.”

The last few months for Naomi have been overwhelmed, she said, with ‘the days and weeks of walking and calling, the functioning on not a lot of sleep, the emotional rollercoaster and the sudden rush of overwhelming tears - usually due to receiving random acts of kindness from people.'

She added: "I could not have done it without the support of so many, but especially Wendy Dunn and Jo Di Francesco."

What the hunt for Tali has shown - besides the willingness of everyone to care about a dog they’ve never met - is how complicated a long-term search is, added Naomi.

“How there are numerous micro-chip companies, instead of one, centralised register. How there are tons of lost dog websites - obviously useful for dogs lost short term in one area - but nothing for one missing for three and a half months, with no sightings whatsoever.

“When I asked the police recently if dog theft is still rife, (as it was during lockdown) the reply was that they couldn’t comment on the validity of such speculation.”

The finder’s fee being offered by Naomi is for the safe return of Tali, or for information leading to that long-awaited time when she is finally re-united with her adored pet.

The number that people can call, in confidence, with any information is 07989 658268. This belongs to one of the very experienced Muddy Paws Crime team and will protect Naomi from any more upsetting scam calls.

Anyone with information can contact the Facebook group admin of Find Tali – South Pembrokeshire; the Muddy Paws Crime Team on 07989 658268, or Muddypawscrime on Facebook.

The latest 'missing' poster, issued by Muddy Paws Crime. (Image: Muddy Paws Crime)