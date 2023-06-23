The Tivyside Agricultural Show will take place on Saturday, July 8 at Glan-Llyn Fields, Newcastle Emlyn, and will see some of the best livestock and horses on display, as well as local horticulture, arts and produce.

Delyth Brown, secretary of the Tivyside Agricultural Society, said: “We have an exciting show planned, with Mr L Evans of 3A’s Caravans being our president.

“We pride ourselves on showcasing the best stock in the area. This year, we have Ffermio star Meinir Howells judging the supreme sheep classes.

“The horticultural tent is hopefully going to be hotly contested as ever, with all the local talent of baking, arts and crafts, floral art, handicrafts, country crafts, wines and preserves on offer.

“We have over 20 trade stands booked in from our loyal local businesses, along with a bouncy castle for kids.

"Teleri of Cwm Gwaun Catering will be in attendance with hot food, including a carvery roll on offer - and not forgetting the ice cream van too.

“The horse section will offer something for everyone, from show jumping and working hunter courses, to lead rein ponies, mountain and moorland, hunters, coloured and Shetland ponies on display.

"There is a fun show for children to enter with their ponies and the show has applied for Bronze metal status with the Welsh Pony and cob classes.

“The day concludes with the driving classes followed by the supreme horse championship. Something everyone wants to get. Hopefully a fun day for all and everyone is welcome to come along for a fun day out.”

The show judges are Rhys Jones for dairy cattle and Stephen O’Kane for beef cattle.

Judges for the horse sections: Eirian Williams, Megan Lewis, Alexandra Williams, Lesley Hillard, Dreick Lewes-Gale, Bernard Rees, Hannah Parr, Tom Booth, Pat Lewis, Annette Davies, Emma Launder, Tracy Evans and Martin Griffiths.

Judges for the sheep sections: Andrew Jones, John Lloyd, John Griffiths, Elfyn Thomas and Meinir Howells.

The pigs section will be judged by Owen Morgan.

Entries for the show close on July 3 and anyone can enter their livestock at www.tivysideshow.com