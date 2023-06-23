Fusilier Jake Llewellyn Plumb, born in Pembrokeshire, died on November 3, 2021, at Lucknow Barracks in Tidworth Garrison.

Concerns were raised about the 23-year-old's welfare following a call to the base from Mr Plumb's friend Drew McDowall.

Miss McDowall made the call at 11.55pm on November 3, around 24 hours after receiving a Snapchat message, and Sergeant Shaun Gibbon found Mr Plumb dead in his room at 12.30am on November 4.

Mr Plumb's unit, 1st Battalion Royal Welsh, was due to deploy into Estonia but Mr Plumb would have been unable to join his comrades due to a dental issue, which he was "gutted" about according to his close friend Fusilier Garth McLean.

The inquest, held at Salisbury Coroners Court on June 21, heard that Mr Plumb's ex-girlfriend had ended their relationship around two days before he died and had no contact with him after that.

Mr Plumb, who grew up in Monkton, was not known to Army welfare support and there was no indication of suicidal ideation leading up to his death.

Fusilier McLean told the inquest that Mr Plumb was a "class bloke" but "never showed any emotions".

He last saw him on the night of November 2 and noticed something was wrong.

He said: "Something wasn't quite right with him but Jake being Jake just said he would have a brew or go for a fag.

"I knew something was off but he wasn't the person to tell you his problems."

Toxicology tests conducted by Dr Matthew Flynn at Salisbury District Hospital showed that Mr Plumb had no traces of drugs or alcohol in his system.

Senior coroner David Ridley concluded Mr Plumb's death as suicide by hanging sometime on November 3, 2021.

He said: "Jake has made a considered effort here to end his life. Why, I do not know. Any conclusion there would be speculation. Any reason Jake had he took it with him."

Mr Ridley offered his condolences to Mr Plumb's mother Amanda and sister Naomi as well as to his comrades and friends.

For more information and guidance about mental health and suicide visit samaritans.org. You can call the Samaritans on 116 123.

For more information on why local newspapers cover inquests, click here.