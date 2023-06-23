William Jones, 70, stabbed his wife of almost 39 years as she got ready to meet family members on June 20 last year.

Jones denied a charge of attempted murder, pleading guilty instead to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

“She went in to the bathroom to run a bath,” John Hipkin said, prosecuting. “The defendant barged in and stabbed her repeatedly.”

The victim managed to get Jones out of the bathroom and locked the door. Jones then returned to the bedroom and stabbed himself in the stomach.

The people they were due to be meeting came to the house shortly after, and – after ensuring Jones was not a threat – called for aid.

The victim was taken to University Hospital of Wales, where she was in intensive care for over a month.

“She had a single puncture wound to her left chest, and several to her abdomen,” Mr Hipkin said.

He added she suffered five puncture wounds to the large intestine and two to the small intestine, and had to have her spleen removed.

In a statement read out in court, the victim said she was “saddened” and “completely shocked” by the attack, and that Jones “wasn’t violent” and had never hurt her before.

“I will take a long time to recover, physically and mentally,” she added.

However, she said she did not want Jones to receive a prison sentence, arguing instead that he needed mental health treatment in a secure hospital setting.

The court heard that Jones suffered from a major mental health disorder and PTSD brought on by trauma in 1991.

Jones would suffer episodes of mental ill-health, flaring up every three to five years following that, defence barrister Paul Lewis said.

He had been seeking help, in the form of psychiatry and medication, since 1993, and was diagnosed with PTSD in 2006.

“The family feel they have been let down substantially by various mental health professionals,” Mr Lewis said.

Mr Lewis said Jones’ mental health episode had been exacerbated by the stress of selling the farm they lived on as, due to his age, it was becoming more difficult to run.

Mr Lewis said Jones – a life-long farmer – had a “reluctance” to sell the farm, with the thought of the “dramatic change in lifestyle” this would bring having a negative effect on him.

The court heard Jones “remembers little or nothing of the events” on June 20.

Mr Lewis said the couple’s children described their parents' relationship as always having been good.

“They were happy together. They adored each other. They were best friends,” they said.

Mr Lewis added the victim said the attack was “out of the blue”.

“She and the family spoke of the defendant as a very unwell man and what happened on that day was out of character,” he said.

Judge Paul Thomas ordered that Jones, who has no previous convictions, was detained under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act, with a Section 41 restriction, for an indefinite period.

“You won’t be released from the hospital and treatment unless it is considered safe to do so,” he explained.

“The safety of the public is paramount.”

The prosecution offered no evidence for the charge of attempted murder, to which the court recorded a not guilty verdict.

The victim was granted an indefinite restraining order.