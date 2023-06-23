For that time marked the conclusion of a 57-hour road closure -which began at 8pm the previous Friday - to enable a strategic part of the new 6km road to be constructed.

This followed extensive planning and preparation by the construction team, led by principal contractor Alun Griffiths.

The work included a significant increase in levels between the now old section of the A40 and part of the new A40 at Ffynnon Woods, located west of Llanddewi Velfrey.

Looing east before the work. (Image: Alun Griffiths Contractors)

Project manager Andrew Davies hailed ‘the amazing collaboration between various organisations and a very committed team working around the clock in shifts during a continuous 57 hour operation to get the job completed safely and on time’.

Last Friday's view to the west. (Image: Alun Griffiths Contractors Ltd)

He added:"Everyone involved should very proud of their hard work and of their achievement, and we hope the users will understand this significant milestone, with it being the first section of the new road.”

The scheme is jointly funded by Welsh Government with support from European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

The view eastwards after the work. (Image: Alun Griffiths Contractors Ltd)

The works were scheduled during a weekend and outside of school holidays to minimise disruption to local businesses and the community.

Effective collaboration with a wide range of stakeholders was key to the success of the closure project, and it is understood that no complaints were received from the public.

In order to maintain uninterrupted emergency services, a nearby side road was temporarily closed and carefully managed to provide an alternative route around the affected area. This was effectively used by the emergency services throughout the weekend.

Looking west following completion of the work. (Image: Alun Griffiths Contractors Ltd)

Andrew continued: “I would also like to thank the local communities affected by these works and the residents in north Pembrokeshire for showing such great understanding whilst we closed the A40 to complete this challenging task.”

Looking ahead, construction work is expected proceed rapidly during the summer months, primarily taking place off-line and at a distance from the current A40.