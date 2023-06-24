To place any family notices click here.

Suzanne Carr-Harris (Pembroke)

Suzanne passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 3, aged 80 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service was held on Wednesday, June 21 at 11.30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Gwendoline “Joyce” Beattie (Haverfordwest)

Joyce passed away peacefully on Monday, June 12, aged 91 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service, Tuesday, June 27, 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Joyce for the Royal British Legion and RNLI can be made payable to Mr. Gary Morgan, 24B Milford Road, Johnston, Haverfordwest, SA62 4HL. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Arthur Jackson Thomasson (Pembroke)

It is with great sadness we announce the death of our father Professor Arthur Jackson Thomasson, born in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on March 24, 1930. Dad suffered a fatal heart attack aged 93 at Bush House Care Home after a long period of ill health. A graduate of Bristol University, dad worked as a soil scientist for most of his life, developing the science of soil hydrology and soil classification. He was active in the Labour Party and with CPRW. His beloved wife Mary Thomasson nee Phillips passed away five years ago, he is survived by his three children Jane, Ruth and Robert and his five grandchildren.

His funeral will be held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on Monday, June 26 at 11.30am. No flowers, but donations to Alzheimer's Research UK welcome. All enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, Pembroke Dock, 01646 683115

Edward Ernest Thompson (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 6 of Edward Thompson of Kingsbridge Drive, Pembroke. Ed was 91 and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 28 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Ed may be made to The Paul Sartori Foundation. All enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN. Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Samuel Grainger “Sammy” Wells (Neyland)

The death occurred peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, June 14 of Samuel Grainger Wells, aged 92 years, of Crossways, Honeyborough, Neyland. A beloved husband of the late Betty, a devoted father to Alan and Peter and a loving grandfather to Ritchie, Robby, Toni, Emily, Carys and Glyn. Sammy was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A service of celebration of Sammy's life will take place on Tuesday, June 27 at 2pm at St. Clements Church, Neyland. A private family interment service at Honeyborough Cemetery will take place prior to the public church service. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Yvonne “Phyllis” Mannings (Saundersfoot)

The death occurred peacefully at home in Midhurst on Sunday, May 27 following a stroke earlier in the year, aged 92. Predeceased by her husband David, she will be sadly missed by sons and daughters-in-law Simon and Blanca and Jeremy and Eleni, daughter Ruth and grandchildren Tobias, Phoebe, Lydia, Chloe, Georgia and Philippa.

The funeral took place on Friday, June 23 at 11am at St. Issells Church Saundersfoot and afterwards at the Harbwr Bar and Kitchen in Saundersfoot. Flowers welcome and donations payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby, SA70 8AB or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Jonathan Oak (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at his home on Friday, June 9 of Johnny Oak of North Street, Pembroke Dock. He was 58 and will be sadly missed by all his family, work colleagues and friends.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, June 27 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Johnny may be made to The Paul Sartori Foundation. All enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN. Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mary 'MPJ' Pearce Jones (Narberth)

Suddenly on Monday, June 5 at Morriston Hospital, Mary of Lampeter Velfery, Narberth. Dear mother of Rhiannon and friend to all.

A Celebration of Mary Pearce Jones will be held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on Saturday, June 24 at 12.15pm. Please wear bright colours and bring a bright flower to send Mary off with. Celebration afterwards at West Regwm Farm, Whitland.SA34 OEB. No donations, instead please donate some time to old friends, or people who are lonely or need help. Time is definitely the best gift. Enquiries to Ken Davies and Sons, Clunderwen 01437 563319.

Shirley Edwards (St. Davids)

Peacefully on Sunday, June 11, Shirley of St. Davids. Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mother of Gaynor, Huw and Claire and a much-loved grandmother of Hannah, Megan, Toby and George.

Funeral service was held on Friday, June 23 at 11am at St.David's Cathedral. There were family flowers only, donations to RNLI fundraising Branches (St.Davids) c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 64 New Street, St.Davids, SA62 6SU, 01437 720537

Dean Anthony “Dixie” Tilley (Haverfordwest)

Dixie passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 11, aged 85 years. Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service was held on Friday, June 23, 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.