The application for a two-storey house, together with associated works including alterations to access and the repositioning of and erection of a boundary wall, at land adjacent to 18 Summerhill, Stepaside, is to be heard at the June 27 meeting of the council’s planning committee.

The scheme, submitted by William Brooks, was brought to the committee rather than being decided by planning officers due to “the impact on the local community being complex and sensitive and would benefit from a public examination of the merits”.

Local community council Amroth has objected to the proposed scale of the development and the impact on the character and appearance of the area and amenity.

Nine letters of objection have also been received, raising a range of concerns including design, scale, siting, impact on neighbouring amenity, and impact on the character and appearance of the area.

A report for planners adds: “The site and 18 Summerhill were formerly owned by the council and subsequently sold.

"It is the intention of the applicant to purchase from the council a portion of the garden of [number] 17, which remains in council ownership, in order to improve the access from the turning head [in order to overcome the reasons for a previous refusal].

“The Council Property Division has, however, confirmed that it would resist such a sale.”

The report adds that due to the backland nature of the proposed development, “it is considered that the proposal would still result in persons using the proposed shared access seeing directly into the garden of the neighbouring property of 17 Summerhill and the front windows of the neighbouring property 18 Summerhill, thereby unacceptably harming the levels of privacy enjoyed by the occupants.

“In addition to the pedestrian movement, the coming and goings of vehicles associated with the proposed dwelling, due to the nature of the proposed back-land development, would be unduly disturbing for the occupiers of 17 and 18 Summerhill.”

The application is recommended for refusal for a string of reasons, including an adverse impact on neighbouring properties, and a failure to meet affordable housing criteria.