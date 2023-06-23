Police had spotted Daniel Rees, 38, driving his Vauxhall Astra long Marsh Road in the early hours of June 3 in what Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers described as ‘an erratic manner’.

“The officers followed him but he tried to evade them,” she said.

“They saw the car proceeding with its lights on, so the police turned around and when they found the vehicle, it’s lights had been turned off and the defendant was found on the driver’s seat, pretending to be asleep.”

Ms Rivers said that when officers opened the car door, Rees got out but was ‘extremely unsteady on his feet'.

After telling officers that he’d consumed alcohol earlier that evening, a roadside breath test proved positive and Rees was taken to a police custody suite for further intoximeter tests.

These gave the lowest reading of 44 mcg. The specified legal limit is 35.

Rees, of Penydarren, Merthyr Tydfil, chose to be legally unrepresented in court.

He informed magistrates that he is employed as a factory manufacturing manager and is hopeful that his job will continue, despite his mandatory driving ban.

“But the factory is an hour away from where I live which means I’m going to have to rely on public transport,” he said. “And this is going to be extremely expensive.”

After considering the facts, magistrates disqualified Rees from driving for 14 months. He was fined £659 and ordered to pay a £236 surcharge and £85 costs.