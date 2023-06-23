In a statement issued following a full investigation, fire officers have confirmed that the fire spread from a burning brazier that had been left attended by the occupier of the property.

Officers from Pembroke Dock, Tenby and Milford Haven tackled the blaze that broke out soon after 8pm on Wednesday, June 21.

The damage caused by the blaze (Image: MAWW Fire and Rescue)

“Our crews tackled the fire which involved four apartments,” said a spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue.

"We discovered that the fire had originated from the burning waste wood in an improvised brazier, which had been left unattended by the occupant

“When the occupant returned, they found that the fire had gone out of control, with a structure in the property’s rear courtyard well alight, which caused damage to a first-floor apartment.”

Several other properties adjacent to the fire also had to be evacuated while the incident was ongoing.

Long Mains was closed to traffic as crews from Pembroke Dock, Tenby and Milford Haven dealt with the blaze.

A fire service spokesperson confirmed that all occupants were out of the building before they arrived.

"Crews utilised eight breathing apparatus sets, one 10.5m ladder, two hose reel jets, one main jet and two thermal imaging cameras," he said.

"All occupants were out of the property prior to the arrival of the crews.

"The Local Authority and National Grid were also in attendance, and proceeded to secure some of the apartments".

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service left the scene at 10.53pm.

Now fire chiefs are urging caution when people burn all forms of household waste.

“Dry weather allows for fire to spread easily and this is often in areas where access and water supply is limited.

"Out of control fires can put homes, wildlife, livestock and the lives of crews and residents at risk. So please follow our guidelines when thinking of burning waste.”

The officer went on to say that leaving a fire unattended or having too few people to control it is illegal.

Guidelines include:

Wherever possible, take refuse to the local recycling centre;

Check the wind direction and ensure there is no risk to property, roads and wildlife;

If a fire gets out of control, contact the fire and rescue service immediately giving details of location and access;

Always ensure the fire is completely out before you leave it;

Check the following day to ensure it has not reignited.