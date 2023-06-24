THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 2,600 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is cygnets, ducklings and goslings to celebrate the birth of these adorable creatures.

We received dozens of submissions and here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Cygnets hitching a ride.Cygnets hitching a ride. (Image: Richard Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Welsh Harlequin duckling.Welsh Harlequin duckling. (Image: James Llewellyn (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Cygnets.Cygnets. (Image: Elaine Costello (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Cygnet.Cygnet. (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Swans and cygnetsSwans and cygnets (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Geese and goslings at Llys y Fran.Geese and goslings at Llys y Fran. (Image: Gareth Rees-Paton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.