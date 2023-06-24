We have 2,600 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is cygnets, ducklings and goslings to celebrate the birth of these adorable creatures.

We received dozens of submissions and here are just a few of our favourites.

Cygnets hitching a ride. (Image: Richard Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Welsh Harlequin duckling. (Image: James Llewellyn (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Cygnets. (Image: Elaine Costello (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Cygnet. (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Swans and cygnets (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Geese and goslings at Llys y Fran. (Image: Gareth Rees-Paton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.