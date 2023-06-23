The award is made each year for a sigle notable rescue inthe UK and Ireland.

On 2 September 2020, the sea conditions at Tresaith off the Ceredigion coast were poor with strong offshore winds.

Shortly before the end of their shift, the lifeguards’ attention was drawn to a canoe that had capsized some 800m from shore. Two casualties could be seen struggling in the water.

Seasonal Lifeguard Supervisor Samuel Bailey and Lifeguard Macsen Mather entered the water knowing they would be required to assist the canoers for a very prolonged period in the cold water as they awaited the arrival of the lifeboat.

Senior Lifeguard Lowri Davies remained ashore to co-ordinate the rescue with HM Coastguard who tasked both the New Quay all-weather lifeboat and the Cardigan inshore lifeboat to assist.

When the rescue was initiated, the casualties and lifeguards were approximately 1.5 miles offshore from the beach at Tresaith.

Members of the public who witnessed the rescue commented on the 'selfless actions and quick decisions' that had to be made during the rescue which is believed to have saved the lives of the two canoists.

Eight months later, on Friday, June 6, 2021 eight swimmers decided to brave strong rip currents, dumping waves and a red flag alert to attempt the waters off Newgale with a body board and surf board.

The group of eight were spotted by Newgale RNLI lifeguards as they made their way across the pebble bank.

Lifeguards Freddy Christopher-Barnes and Harrison Goddard immediately made their way towards the group and Freddy entered the water with a rescue tube and fins. He reached the five swimmers who were all caught up in the rip current, despite being within their depths, together with the bodyboarder and surfer.

Freddy towed the surfer in and the swimmer followed behind. But once they were within their depths, Freddy realised that the eighth member of the party was nowhere to be seen. The casualty was spotted approximately 200m from the shore, and after a long swim, Harrison secured him in his rescue tube and began to swim back to shore.

Having been alerted to the incident, Senior RNLI Lifeguard Jago Sime then paddled a rescue board from Newgale Central to meet them as they made their way back and, once the casualty was handed over, Jago began the approximate 100m paddle back to shore.

The swim back to the beach took lifeguards Freddy and Harrison roughly 20 minutes due to the strong rip currents.

This week the 2020 Alison Saunders award was presented to Pembrokeshire lifeguards Freddy, Harrison and Jago and Ceredigion lifeguards Lowri, Macsen and Sam for their role in saving the lives of the ten people who found themselves in exceptionally rough seas.