The raising of the flag takes place each year at sites across the UK and is witnessed by both Armed Forces personnel and civilians.

This year, which also marks Landmarc’s 20th year supporting the Defence Training Estate, Landmarc and DIO flew the official Armed Forces Day flag at military training estates across the UK, including local camp, Castlemartin Training Area, to pay tribute to full-time and reservist troops, veterans and families.

Landmarc employees, armed forces personnel and employees from DIO joined together to witness the raising of the flag, where it will fly proudly until Armed Forces Week comes to a close on the June 25.

Mark Neill, managing director at Landmarc, said: “We’ve been supporting our Armed Forces on the Defence Training Estate for 20 years this year, and each year we raise the Armed Forces flag as a mark of respect and celebration for those who have and continue to serve, and their families.

"At Landmarc, we work in partnership with DIO to provide the support services that enable our Armed Forces to live, work and train on the UK Defence Training Estate.

“Having worked so closely with the Armed Forces for two decades, more than 25 per cent of our team now come from an armed forces background, so we believe it’s important that we give thanks to our troops during this special week.”

Brigadier Jonathan Bartholomew, DIO’s head of overseas and training region, said: “Armed Forces Week is a chance to show our support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

“Together with our colleagues at Landmarc we are proud to come together and raise the flag at sites across the country in support of our armed forces.”

