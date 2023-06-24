Historic properties are not too hard to find in Pembrokeshire, but to come across one that boasts its own Iron Age fort is another matter.
But if you have a spare £1.35m, you too could be the owner of a 19th century property in the county with that very fort in the grounds.
Plus a quarter of a mile of salmon river, 30 acres of land and a working 14 foot waterwheel.
Not to mention a pizza oven....
You can find it all in the beautifully-converted Nant-y-Coy Mill, which sits back from the road in Treffgarne and has previously opened as a café.
Now it’s being sold as a ‘fantastic lifestyle opportunity with huge income potential’.
Agent James Skudder of the Country Living Group described the estate as ‘inspiring’ and said: "Nant-Y-Coy Mill is an unrivalled opportunity for a buyer to purchase a property that embraces its history with a truly stunning restoration."
The mill house offers a myriad of interesting feautures.
Along with its five bedrooms and one-bedroom annexe, there's a slate-floored reception room from where an archway opens out into the kitchen which runs the length of the building.
The living room contains the original workings of the water wheel, with a home bar created adjoining.
In the grounds can be found a delightful summer house and two large outbuildings/workshops, as well as a successful glamping business with permission for ten pitches.
There are 50 apple trees planted in the meadows and even a large island in the stretch of the eastern Cleddau owned by the property
Added James Skudder: "It offers huge scope for a buyer to develop their own lifestyle and business.”
Nant-Y-Coy Mill is being offered for sale by the Country Living Group, Pembrokeshire with offers over £1,350,000 invited.
