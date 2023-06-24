Historic properties are not too hard to find in Pembrokeshire, but to come across one that boasts its own Iron Age fort is another matter.

But if you have a spare £1.35m, you too could be the owner of a 19th century property in the county with that very fort in the grounds.

Plus a quarter of a mile of salmon river, 30 acres of land and a working 14 foot waterwheel.

Not to mention a pizza oven....

Western Telegraph: The grounds extend to include the Iron Age fort.The grounds extend to include the Iron Age fort. (Image: Drew Buckley)

You can find it all in the beautifully-converted Nant-y-Coy Mill, which sits back from the road in Treffgarne and has previously opened as a café.

Western Telegraph: The mill workings inside the property are another unusual feature.The mill workings inside the property are another unusual feature. (Image: Drew Buckley)

Now it’s being sold as a ‘fantastic lifestyle opportunity with huge income potential’.

Western Telegraph: Beamed ceilings and wood floors create a cosy atnosphere.Beamed ceilings and wood floors create a cosy atnosphere. (Image: Drew Buckley)

Agent James Skudder of the Country Living Group described the estate as ‘inspiring’ and said: "Nant-Y-Coy Mill is an unrivalled opportunity for a buyer to purchase a property that embraces its history with a truly stunning restoration."

Western Telegraph: Fancy a drink next to the waterwheel workings?Fancy a drink next to the waterwheel workings? (Image: Drew Buckley)

The mill house offers a myriad of interesting feautures.

Along with its five bedrooms and one-bedroom annexe, there's a slate-floored reception room from where an archway opens out into the kitchen which runs the length of the building.

Western Telegraph: Plenty of wood with which to fire up the pizza oven!Plenty of wood with which to fire up the pizza oven! (Image: Drew Buckley)

The living room contains the original workings of the water wheel, with a home bar created adjoining.

In the grounds can be found a delightful summer house and two large outbuildings/workshops, as well as a successful glamping business with permission for ten pitches.

Western Telegraph: Not a bad little plot of land......Not a bad little plot of land...... (Image: Drew Buckley)

There are 50 apple trees planted in the meadows and even a large island in the stretch of the eastern Cleddau owned by the property

Added James Skudder: "It offers huge scope for a buyer to develop their own lifestyle and business.”

Nant-Y-Coy Mill is being offered for sale by the Country Living Group, Pembrokeshire with offers over £1,350,000 invited.