The tot, who has been named locally as Mabli Hall, was injured after a collision between a car and pedestrians outside Withybush at 11.50am on Wednesday, June 21.

She was airlifted to University Hospital of Wales for treatment. It is understood that eight-month-old Mabli has now been transferred to Bristol Children's Hospital, where she currently remains in critical condition.

Friends of Mabli’s family have set up a GoFundMe to support her parents and siblings during this incredibly difficult time.

Mabli’s parents, Rob and Gwen, have been provided with accommodation at the hospital for three nights, paid for by the hospital charity up until June 25.

It is understood that after this they will have to cover their own expenses. In addition to this Mabli has five siblings who also need to be near Bristol during this challenging period.

“I’d like to reduce the financial burden on the family so that they can focus on Mabli,” said family friend Sinead Morris.

“I’d like to alleviate any additional worries they may have during this time of immense sadness by asking for support.”

She added that Mabli’s grandmother was unwell, and that Rob had been on leave from work for the last three weeks to care for her.

In the 16 hours since it was set up, the fund has raised more than £11,000 to support Mabli’s family. You can donate by clicking on this link https://www.gofundme.com/f/SupportGwenandRob.

“Your financial support will help ensure that Rob and Gwen can be present for Mabli without the added burden of financial concerns," said Sinead.

“Any amount you can spare will make a meaningful difference in their lives.”