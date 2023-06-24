Nina Conant of NF Therapies was named Masseuse of the Year at the Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards held at Cardiff City Stadium.

Nina was voted though to the shortlist of wonderful Welsh Masseuses by her customers. She then had to submit evidence to a panel of judges who looked at this, along with feedback from her clients.

Nina went along to the awards ceremony delighted to have made it to the shortlist of ten. When her name was called as the winner she was flabbergasted.

“I was very overwhelmed and emotional,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting it. I was grateful to be involved in the process. Had seen them doing the competition. It was really lovely to be part of it.”

Nina qualified as a beauty therapist after studying for three years in Pembrokeshire College. She then went on to work at the St Brides Spa.

She had made plans to set up her own business in Spring 2020 and then Covid hit.

Undaunted Nina posted videos about massage to relieve stress and anxiety, demonstrating self-help techniques.

“It kept me going,” she said.

As well as building up her online following, she was customers in between the lockdowns and when allowed.

Since then Nina has built up a blossoming business offering massages and facials. She has a pay what you can afford scheme for people on lower incomes and is a recognizable face at health and wellbeing fayres.

Feedback from her customers includes the phrases: ‘can’t recommend enough’, ‘very professional’ and ‘the best back neck shoulder and head massage ever’.

“My passion is towards the holistic, well-being side of things. Well being should be accessible to all. It should be part of our every day lives. Mental health is so important.”

Nina is moving her business to a specially designed suite on the Withybush Trading Estate early next month where she plans to go from strength to strength.

“Thanks to all my lovely customers for their support,” she said. “Without them I wouldn’t be where I am today.”