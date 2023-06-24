A man who admitted sending threatening messages for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court.
Zachariah Roberts, 22, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, admitted to sending threatening voice notes to a woman between July 12, 2022 and July 14 2022.
Magistrates heard that the messages conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, contrary to the Malicious Communications Act 1988.
Roberts had entered a guilty plea to the charges in May this year.
He appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates for sentencing on Wednesday, June 21.
However, the court heard that the offence committed during a crown court suspended sentence order.
Magistrates sent the case to Swansea Crown Court where Roberts will be sentenced next month.
In the interim he was released on unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here