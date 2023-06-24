Zachariah Roberts, 22, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, admitted to sending threatening voice notes to a woman between July 12, 2022 and July 14 2022.

Magistrates heard that the messages conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, contrary to the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

Roberts had entered a guilty plea to the charges in May this year.

He appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates for sentencing on Wednesday, June 21.

However, the court heard that the offence committed during a crown court suspended sentence order.

Magistrates sent the case to Swansea Crown Court where Roberts will be sentenced next month.

In the interim he was released on unconditional bail.